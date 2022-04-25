Listen Live
Antigonish Town and County Residents Dig Deep to Help Reside...10:31 am | Read Full Article
Efforts by an organization in Antigonish Town and County to raise money in support of the people of Ukraine re going well. The group, called Antigonish Community Ukrainian Relief Effort was formed earlier this month. It’s goal is to raise $25,000; matching what the Town and County of Antigonish and St. FX University committed to […]
New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate a Man Threatening Pe...10:27 am | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was threatening people with a knife. Police say the incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon at around 2:05 on the Samson Trail near Terrace Street in the town. The man is described as being in his mid 20’s to early 30’s, […]
Two Local Players Brady Peddle and Owen Conrad named NSU15 M...11:53 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League has announced its year end awards. Among those recognized was second year blueliner with the Novas Brady Peddle, who was named to the league’s first all-star team. Another local product also made the first all-star team, defenceman Owen Conrad with the Pictou County WearWell Bombers. Facebook Twitter