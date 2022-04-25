Tim Horton's Antigonish
April 25 – 29: The Town and County of Antigonish are in the process of hosting numerous public consultation sessions as they explore the possibility of consolidation. Several Council members of both the Town and County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow those affected to complete their isolation periods and recover, all sessions currently planned for the week of April 25 will be rescheduled to May.
These sessions include:
Havre Boucher on Monday, April 25
Two sessions at the Antigonish Legion on Tuesday, April 26
Lochaber on Wednesday, April 27
St. Andrews on Thursday, April 28
All sessions will be rescheduled and posted on Antigonish-dot-ca. Both the Town and County Councils thank everyone for their understanding..
A new online session has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 7 pm. Visit Antigonish-dot-ca to register.

