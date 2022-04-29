BOY – Natasha Stevens and Leroy Denny of Paqtnkek.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Updates on emergency dept closures for Apr. 29-May 6, 2022 @NSHAeastern facilities including Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso); Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston) & Victoria County Memorial Hospital (Baddeck) can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
A milestone for Pictou County's Rural Internet Project. The first of more than a dozen towers is in place. http://bit.ly/3LvrhGd
Pictou County Rural Internet Project has First Internet Towe...11:35 am | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Rural Internet project’s first wireless internet tower is now up and located at the Municipality of Pictou County building. Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said the plan is to have the rest of the wireless operation, with 14 or 15 towers total, completed by the end of September. He said they have […]
Richmond District RCMP Charge Glace Bay Woman with Impaired...11:27 am | Read Full Article
Richmond County District RCMP have charged a woman with Impaired Driving after police allege a motorist provided breath samples that were over three times the legal limit. Police say on Monday afternoon at around 1:30, it received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 104 in Louisdale. The car, a black Volkswagen Passat, was […]
Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville9:49 am | Read Full Article
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]