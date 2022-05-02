GIRL- Crystal Chalmers and Brandon MacDonald, Lower South River
May 3 Subway trivia: In a survey where people were asked to name something in their house that doesn’t work, THIS came in at #1. What? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Lobster season begins in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence tomorrow. It is underway along the eastern shore. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser the fishery is an important part of our economy and government will continue to support it in many ways. http://bit.ly/3vzO7qv
CACL Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Set for Friday at East ...9:54 am | Read Full Article
It’s one of the biggest fund-raising events of the year for CACL Antigonish. The annual Ham and Bean Supper and Auction will take place on Friday at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. Viewing of the auction items will begin at 6 p.m.; dinner will be at 6:30. CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Fishery has Sustained Local...9:51 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s an exciting time of year. Lobster fishing season in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which includes locally the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait and off the coast of Inverness County opens tomorrow. The lobster fishery in the eastern shore and the Bras d’or Lakes began over […]
Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville9:49 am | Read Full Article
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]