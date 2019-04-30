Listen Live
The Nova Bantams Spring ID camp and checking clinic schedule has been changed. Events have been postponed one week. A revised schedule can be found by following this link: https://t.co/Z95jTUitR2
Westville Town Council heard from residents opposed to a possible strip coal mine in their community at their regular meeting last night. https://t.co/2fR10cJooz
Local Groups Receive Funding for Domestic Violence Preventio...11:49 am | Read Full Article
Several local groups are among 24 community organizations to receive grants from the province for projects aimed at preventing domestic violence. The largest grant for local groups was for 75-thousand dollars to Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia for Strait Area Healthy Relationships: Engaging Men and Boys. The project, in Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness […]
Citizens in Westville Voice Opposition to a Proposed Strip C...10:35 am | Read Full Article
Concerned citizens packed the meeting room of Westville town council to again voice their opposition to a proposed strip mine. The provincial Department of Mines has put out a request for proposals on coal exploration in the area known as the Pictou coalfield, which has been a source for underground mining in decades past. Pioneer […]
Sports Round-Up–April 29th7:47 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs have announced its coaching staff for the upcoming season. The team has confirmed Donnie Grant will be its head coach next year. Grant replaces David Synishin, who stepped down as coach last month. Bulldogs General Manager Gerry Marangoni says Grant brings a strong hockey background to the club. Joining Grant […]