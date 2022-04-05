Tim Horton's Antigonish
April 5 2022: DELAYED OPENINGS There will be a two-hour delayed opening at all SRCE schools today due to road conditions. For example, if a school usually starts at 9:00 a.m., it will start at 11:00 a.m. for today. If your bus normally picks a student up at 8:00 a.m., it will pick the student up at 10:00 a.m. for today. École Acadienne de Pomquet 2 hour delayed opening Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat 2 hour delayed opening Classes at Paqtnkek Education Centre will be delayed 2 hours this morning Heatherton Activity Center will delay opening. We will open at 9 this morning.

