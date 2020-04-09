GIRL – Jessica Long and Daniel Fougere, St. Andrews
The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association has upgraded its web site with links to content to assist in learning and information about COVID-19 pandemic as we're spending more time at home. http://bit.ly/2UYrkTb
In Pictou County, a shopper has been fined $1,000 under the Health Protection Act for failing to provide safe social distancing between others. http://bit.ly/2ViTzL2
Impaired Driving Charge laid following a Two-Vehicle Collision
New Glasgow Regional Police say impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a two vehicle collision last night. Police say the crash occurred at around 6:30 in the McDonald’s restaurant Drive-Through on East River Road. The collision involved a 2009 Hyundai Tucson and a 2014 Dodge Ram Truck. The driver of the Tuscon, […]
ACALA Provides Links to Additional Content During COVID-19
The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association is helping people stay educated during the current pandemic. ACALA GED instructor Nancy Peters said the organizations added a pair of links to its web page, acalalearn.ca, in the last couple of weeks to help keep people informed with reliable information about the current pandemic and help keep adults […]
Guard Gatluak James to join X-Men Basketball Program in the 2020-21 season
The StFX men’s basketball men’s team added another recruit this week. Head coach Steve Konchalski has announced the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season. James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ont.,, previous home to X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon. Prior to TRC, James […]