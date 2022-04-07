Listen Live
Happy Birthday Charlie Ray DeCoste of Monastery, have a great day and enjoy your birthday, we've got a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along
April 7 Late Bus:
Dave Hillier's bus serving École Acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late this morning and this afternoon (Thursday, April 7)
Formal Information Sessions begin on Proposed Consolidation ...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
The Town and County of Antigonish are hosting an information session for community leaders and business owners regarding the proposed consolidation of the two municipal bodies. The meeting is set for tonight, from 630 to 8:30 at the Vegso room at the Coady Institute. Community sessions on the same topic are set to begin April […]
RCMP Advise Residents to Remain Cautious as Scammers Seek to...12:55 pm | Read Full Article
With the steady stream of scams coming at residents, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to sharing personal information. MacBeath said scammers are usually looking for banking information, social insurance numbers, and credit card numbers, to either steal money or set up fake identification for use on […]
Kara MacLean of Antigonish named Saint Mary’s Universi...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and Saint Mary’s Huskies Hockey forward Kara MacLean has been named the school’s Female Rookie of the Year. A highly recruited player, MacLean exceeded expectations and was named to the AUS All-Rookie Team. In 20 games this season she tied for second on the Huskies and among all AUS first year players with […]