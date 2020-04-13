BOY – Katie and Chris Glenn, Afton Station
Happy Birthday MaryKate MacIsaac of Antigonish, enjoy your day and the Tim's treats.
Good morning, Easter Monday. Welcome. Expecting some rain throughout the day, temps near 12 and they'll stay there tonight. Tomorrow, rain and a high near 17 inland.
Ran across some interesting drone clips of some cities during this time. Check it out: https://www.airvuz.com/collection/streets-emptied-by-coronavirus-as-seen-by-drone?id=r1n2WL588&utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=CPC&utm_campaign=Pandemic+Films&fbclid=IwAR1SyCA7W4m-AWm2rvy5390h3dIb6nc0c8rsbgnTwrxSTkaFJAAyrIfdwPU
The Town and County of Antigonish have joined forces to show support for local seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two municipal units are encouraging residents to send cards, letters, a photograph or draw a picture for residents of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home who may be feeling lonely because of visitor restrictions. The long-term […]
Provincial Health officials say 17 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday. Of that number, one new infection was detected in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. There were no new infections in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. The total number of COVID-19 […]
The StFX men’s basketball men’s team added another recruit this week. Head coach Steve Konchalski has announced the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season. James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ont.,, previous home to X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon. Prior to TRC, James […]