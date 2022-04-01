Listen Live
Spring 2022 Bulky Waste Pickup will take place on April 25, 26 and 27th for Town residents.
Please see the attached poster for more details and information.
Pick-up will be done on your normal collection date. For more information please visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/residential-waste-management.html?fbclid=IwAR3UfKe2N4ybY43mjyo5DP_wK-2wO1HEvH7waqgVipx5Y6Jh1Afmg7DnB1s
Happy Birthday Susie Hart of Antigonish, have a super day, all the best to you, enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with you name on it and we'll send it out to you....
Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says with this budget, government is beginning to deliver on its commitments on Health Care. MacMaster says Health Care was a key plank in the Progressive Conservative campaign in last summer’s election. Government has committed $5.7 billion of its $13.2 billion budget on health, including commitments for recruiting […]
The latest COVID-19 report from the province is showing a continued increase in positive lab test results and cases linked to long-term and residential care facilities in Nova Scotia. Hospitalizations are also increasing but the risk of severe illness is still the lowest during the current Omicron wave. For the one week period ending March 30th […]
St. FX X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Hawel, first year business student from Arnprior, Ontario was an AUS first team all-star this season and was third in the country in scoring with 37 points, and second in goals scored with 18. Hawel is also a USports First Team […]