Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Local transit companies are receiving one-time grants from the provincial government. http://bit.ly/3NUVhg9
Gasoline and Diesel prices both fell a couple of cents a litre this week. http://bit.ly/3uj0d6S
Local Transit Companies receive Provincial Government Fundin...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Province offered one-time grants totalling $396,000 to support 20 community transportation providers across Nova Scotia, including a number of local groups. Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting $36,000, La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté receives $31,000, CHAD Transit in Pictou County and Strait Area Transit are both being provided with $16,000 each, and […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop12:26 pm | Read Full Article
The price at the pump is down a bit this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.66.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it;s $1.67.1 Diesel is also down […]
Kara MacLean of Antigonish named Saint Mary’s Universi...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and Saint Mary’s Huskies Hockey forward Kara MacLean has been named the school’s Female Rookie of the Year. A highly recruited player, MacLean exceeded expectations and was named to the AUS All-Rookie Team. In 20 games this season she tied for second on the Huskies and among all AUS first year players with […]