Aquaculture Review Board Hearing on a Proposed Oyster Operation to resume in late September

A public hearing regarding a proposed oyster operation will continue in September.

The Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board announced on its Web site the hearing will continue September 26-29, if required, at St. Ninian Place, Antigonish.

Town Point Consulting previously applied for three marine aquaculture licences and leases for the suspended cultivation of American Oysters, with a plan to set up an oyster farm in Antigonish Harbour. A total of 17 groups and individuals applied for intervener status for the hearing.

The hearing began earlier this summer and ran June 7,8,9, and wrapped up around noon on June 10.

Previously, a clerk for the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board, said there are still witnesses and interveners the board will hear from.