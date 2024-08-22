Archie MacLaughlin to run for Mayor of Port Hawkesbury in October’s Municipal Election

Archie MacLachlan announced he is running to be become Mayor of Port Hawkesbury in the Municipal election set for October 19.

MacLachlan, who has worked and lived in the area for about 38 years, served in a number of roles over the years including a commanding officer of the Port Hawkesbury Air Cadet Squadron, president of local 972 Paper Makers Union, and currently serves as president of UNIFOR.

MacLachlan ran for Mayor of Port Hawkesbury in the last municipal election, but was defeated by current Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton. He said a number of people approached and encouraged him to run again over the last four years, and he decided to throw his hat into the ring.

His priorities include working with all levels of government to help Port Hawkesbury move forward, lowering taxes for the town, and improving seniors housing.