Area Residents Encouraged to Reach out to Residents of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home and other Long-term Care Facilities

The Town and County of Antigonish have joined forces to show support for local seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two municipal units are encouraging residents to send cards, letters, a photograph or draw a picture for residents of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home who may be feeling lonely because of visitor restrictions. The long-term care facility is jointly owned by the town and county.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says the idea for the campaign came from county employee Darlene Thompson, suggesting staff and council members could send letters to residents during the outbreak.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says it’s an opportunity to show support for the residents and staff.

Cards and letters to residents and staff can be dropped off in a secure letter box at the RK MacDonald Nursing Home or mailed to the home at 64 Pleasant Street in Antigonish. The postal code is B2G 1W7. You can also email messages to rk.adminassistant@rkmacdonald.ca.

Local residents are also encouraged to reach out to other long term care facilities and retirement homes.