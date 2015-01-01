Area Residents See some of the World’s Best Curlers in New Glasgow

Local residents are getting a chance this week to see some of the best curlers in the world.

The Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow is hosting the Grand Slam of Curling’s Kioti National, an event that features 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government assisted organizers of the event in upgrading facilities.

There was also funding for accessibility improvements. Fraser says the changes will position the Wellness Centre to continue to host large scale events