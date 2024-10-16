Area Residents to Experience a Simulated Emergency Shelter at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish

A shelter display exercise is taking place at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre on Saturday, October 26th, in Antigonish. The event runs from 1-3 p.m..

Blaise MacDonald, Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Coordinator, said in the years since post tropical storm Fiona, a pair of 10-year contracts were established with a pair of local facilities, including the CACL-Royal Canadian Legion in Antigonish. MacDonald explained the facilities can now be used in the event of a need for emergency shelters. At the same time, they also purchased emergency shelter supplies such as cots, blankets, and hygiene materials.

MacDonald called it an opportunity for the agencies to work together, improve procedures, identify any gaps, and educate residents on emergency management plans for the region. There will be presentations from the Antigonish Town and County EMO, the Canadian Red Cross, and the Salvation Army, and they will also be able to answer questions from residents about emergency events.