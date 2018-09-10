Area residents urged to reach out to Family and Friends on World Suicide Prevention Day

understanding about suicide and highlight methods to prevent it. Antigonish RCMP Constable Morgan MacPherson says it’s an issue that has touched many of us. MacPherson says if you’re concerned about a family member or friend, never be afraid to connect. Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s an opportunity to talk about the issue, to promoteunderstanding about suicide and highlight methods to prevent it. Antigonish RCMP Constable Morgan MacPherson says it’s an issue that has touched many of us. MacPherson says if you’re concerned about a family member or friend, never be afraid to connect.

MacPherson says he understands that it may be difficult to cross that line and ask the questions out of fear of what the answer might be.

However, MacPherson says having that conversation with a loved one or friend can make a huge difference