Area residents warned to be on alert for Potential Scams

RCMP during this, Fraud Prevention Month. Be wary of any phone calls that offer free trips, prizes, on-line rebates or seek your personal banking information. That’s the message from the AntigonishRCMP during this, Fraud Prevention Month.

Constable Morgan MacPherson says if you’re not sure, never give information over the phone, especially with a company you’re not familiar with.

MacPherson says one of the scams making the rounds is offering a prize, but requiring the caller to pay a fee in order to receive it.

MacPherson says scammers are much more tech savvy. Other scams that have been reported include computer links offering a rebate on their utility bill. Another common one are calls from scammers claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and demanding payment on an overdue account.