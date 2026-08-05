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Arichat Man faces Fraud-Related Charges Stemming from the Misappropriation and Theft of Trust Funds

Aug 5, 2026 | Local News

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section has charged an Arichat man with fraud-related offences in connection with the misappropriation and theft of trust funds.
The Commercial Crime Section began its investigation in January, 2019 after RCMP detachments received multiple complaints against 54-year-old Jason Donald Boudrot and his law firm .  The investigation, named Project HUBRIS, included obtaining statements from more than 100 victims and witnesses in Canada and the United States.  Commercial Crime also secured over a dozen judicial authorizations.
 
As a result of the investigation, Boudrot has been charged with Fraud Over $5,000; Theft over $5,000; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 and Criminal Breach of Trust.
Boudrot is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 26th.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.