Arichat Man faces Fraud-Related Charges Stemming from the Misappropriation and Theft of Trust Funds

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section has charged an Arichat man with fraud-related offences in connection with the misappropriation and theft of trust funds.

The Commercial Crime Section began its investigation in January, 2019 after RCMP detachments received multiple complaints against 54-year-old Jason Donald Boudrot and his law firm . The investigation, named Project HUBRIS, included obtaining statements from more than 100 victims and witnesses in Canada and the United States. Commercial Crime also secured over a dozen judicial authorizations.

As a result of the investigation, Boudrot has been charged with Fraud Over $5,000; Theft over $5,000; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 and Criminal Breach of Trust.

Boudrot is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 26th.