Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre Attracts More than 8,000 Visitors This Year

It has been a banner year for the Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre.

Arisaig Community Development Association chair Kate Bechler says the expanded facilty welcomed more than 8,000 visitors from over 40 countries, including more than 30 states in the U-S. Bechler says it also had a lot of local visitors to the facility.

Bechler says the centre had a lot to offer including a 22 minute video on the lobster season and how the fishers prepare to go out. She says the video was well received by visitors, as well as several other attractions.

Bechler says it was also very successful with lobster sales. More than 3,000 pounds of live lobster was sold, and over 320 pounds of cooked lobster were purchased by visitors. Another popular feature was a lobster popsicle, cooked canner lobster filled in a plastic tube and flash frozen, that was processed in Lismore