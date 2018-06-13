Armed Robbery at a Local Hotel in New Glasgow

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating an armed robbery early this morning. Police say the robbery occurred at the Comfort Inn on Westville Road in the town. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2.

Staff told police a man entered the hotel lobby through the front door, approached the front desk, pulled out a knife and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet nine inches tall with a small build. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this incident can call New Glasgow Police at (902) 752-1941 for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.