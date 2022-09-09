Armed Robbery Reported in Westville

Westville Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say they received a report of the incident shortly before midnight last night at the Circle K gas bar and convenience store at Exit 21 in Westville.

Investigators say a man entered the store, threatened the employee with a non-firearm weapon. The man fled on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The employee wasn’t hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark jacket and a multi-coloured knitted hat with white strings at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or video on this incident can contact police at 902-396-2777. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crimestoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.