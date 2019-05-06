Canadian Tire
Arnie Farrell Named Hockey Nova Scotia President

An Antigonish native has been elected as President of Hockey Nova Scotia. Arnie Farrell was chosen at the organization’s Annual General Meeting in Dartmouth over the weekend. Farrell is a former President of Antigonish Minor Hockey. He has also served in various roles within the Hockey Nova Scotia Organization for the past 17 years, most recently as Vice President of Operations. Farrell takes over as president immediately.