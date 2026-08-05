Arnie Farrell of Antigonish Receives Hockey Canada’s Order of Merit for the Atlantic Region

A man well-known in local hockey circles has received some national recognition.

Arnie Farrell of Antigonish is the recipient of Hockey Canada’s Order of Merit for the Atlantic Region.

Farrell has dedicated more than two decades of volunteer leadership to hockey in the province. Hockey Canada says his contributions have helped shape the game at the local, provincial and national levels, making the game more accessible, inclusive and player focused.

Hockey Canada says Farrell’s influence extended far beyond the arena, shaping the future of hockey in Nova Scotia, through decades of leadership. As president of the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association, Hockey Canada says Farrell played a crucial role in growing the game locally before moving on to the provincial stage. He served Hockey Nova Scotia in various roles over more than than two decades, including Minor Council Chair, Vice-President of Operations, President and Past President.