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Arnie Farrell of Antigonish Receives Hockey Canada’s Order of Merit for the Atlantic Region

Aug 5, 2026 | Sports

A man well-known in local hockey circles has received some national recognition.
Arnie Farrell of Antigonish is the recipient of Hockey Canada’s Order of Merit for the Atlantic Region.
Farrell has dedicated more than two decades of volunteer leadership to hockey in the province.  Hockey Canada says his contributions have helped shape the game at the local, provincial and national levels, making the game more accessible, inclusive and player focused.

Arnie Farrell

Hockey Canada says Farrell’s influence extended far beyond the arena, shaping the future of hockey in Nova Scotia, through decades of leadership.  As president of the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association, Hockey Canada says Farrell played a crucial role in growing the game locally before moving on to the provincial stage.  He served Hockey Nova Scotia in various roles over more than than two decades, including Minor Council Chair, Vice-President of Operations, President and Past President.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.