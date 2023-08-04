Arnold Murphy Wins Bronze at World Police and Fire Games

Local resident and RCMP Officer Arnold Murphy and his National RCMP team “Canada’s Finest” have captured the Bronze Medal at the “World Police and Fire Games” in Winnipeg with a decisive win over the Ukrainian team by a score of 10 to 4 yesterday.

Going into the third period, it was a close contest with Team Canada leading 2 to 1. Murphy says it was a tight game up to that point, then his team opened the flood gates. Reflecting on the experience Murphy said, he’s very proud of this achievement, representing his country, the RCMP, and his home community at a world class tournament.