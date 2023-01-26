Arrest made in Pictou County following traffic stop

On Monday, at approximately 4:00pm New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a Pictou County male who was wanted out of New Glasgow area on a province-wide arrest warrant.

The arrest took place in Pictou County.

The arrest was in relation to a January 10, investigation where New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Avenger on Park Street, Trenton.

While the traffic stop was taking place the passenger, fled the scene, as he had a Warrant of Arrest for a Breach of a Conditional Sentence Order.