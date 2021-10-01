Arrests Made in Connection With a Series of Break-ins Across the Province including Pictou, Antigonish and Inverness Counties

Halifax District RCMP have arrested and charged two travelling criminals believed to have been involved in over 30 break-ins in ten different Nova Scotia counties since April.

On Sunday, acting on a tip, police located a black Buick Enclave that had been stolen in Antigonish on August 9th at a gas station in Enfield. Police arrested a man and a woman. Police located stolen property in the vehicle.

Police say among the counties where the break-ins occur were in Pictou, Antgionish and Inverness Counties.

55-year-old Pascal Joseph LeBlanc of Eastern Passage and 24-year-old Charlee Sandra Roach face charges of Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, Possession of a Break-in Instrument, and three counts each of Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000. LeBlanc faces additional charges of three counts Failing to Comply with a Release Order.

Both are in custody and are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Dartmouth Friday morning.