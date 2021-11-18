Arrests Made in New Glasgow Drug Bust

There has been a drug bust in New Glasgow.

On Wednesday evening at around 10:30, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police, searched a home in the the town.

Police seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, and digital scales.

A 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Pictou County were arrested and have been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit continue to investigate.