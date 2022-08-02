Art Exhibition Featuring 12 students from East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy Opens This week at People’s Place Library

A unique art exhibition opens this week at People’s Place, the Antigonish Town and County

Library. Nancy Turniawan, a retired teacher and an artist, says it will feature works from 12 students from East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy on exploring nature as artists.

Tuniawan says the project was a collaboration with Arts Health Antigonish called Spellbound by Nature. The exhibition opens on August 4th from 6 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will also feature information on non-profit arts organizations including the Arts House, the Antigonish Creative Dance Association, and Arts Health Antigonish.