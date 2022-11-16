Arts Community part of Welcome Wednesdays at Antigonish Farmers Market

Members of the Arts community are part of Welcome Wednesdays at the Antigonish Farmers

Market this month. It’s a collaboration of Welcome Wednesdays, Arts Health Antigonish and the Arts House.

It’s being organized as part of Arts Health Month. Community artist and former Art teacher Nancy Turniawan says a different activity has been organized each week at the market. At this week’s Welcome Wednesday, Turniawan says she’s inviting children to come to the market and show their art.

On Wednesday, the 23rd, Turniawan is inviting leaders of local community centres to share what goes on in their facilities. On the final Wednesday of the month, the 30th, she’s encouraging craftspeople and producers who sell their products at the market to come and celebrate what they do.

Welcome Wednesdays take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 at the Antigonish Farmers Market.