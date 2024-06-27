Arts Health Antigonish Launches Survey on Local Child Care

Arts Health Antigonish has issued a survey looking to gather data on local child care.

Keenan Fidler, a child care consultant with Arts Health Antigonish, said the anonymous, voluntary survey closes on July 5. They are hoping to gather child care related information, the challenges and waiting lists people face, their preferences, and general input to help shape initiatives and future plans supporting families and enhancing child care accessibility and quality. Fidler said they also want to know the positives, and what is working for families.

Fidler said they are not only looking at the early-years ages but they are also looking at after school care and what that need is.

The idea is to take the numerical data from the survey and look at what the need will be in five to 10 years, and what solutions will be required to serve that need. She said they are hoping to wrap up their research by September, adding they want to propose solutions moving forward.

People can visit the Arts Health Antigonish Facebook page to find the survey. There are also posters with QR codes put up in various spots in the community. They ask that each family participating offer only one survey.