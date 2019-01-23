Arts House receives Support from Antigonish Town Council

Following a presentation from representatives with the Arts House, town council voted to offer

some financial support.

Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of funding the Arts House to the tune of $3,000 for electricity costs and $500 for the purchase of thermostats. When the Arts House came together, it was after the deadline for federal and provincial grants. This year, organizers are hoping those funding channels will come through.

Mayor Laurie Boucher credited all of the volunteers at the Arts House and the Antigonish Art fair for their hard work and community involvement. Boucher said she was also pleased to see the former Visitor Information Centre repurposed.