As Hot, Dry Weather Continues, Several Local Towns ask Residents to Conserve Water

With the continuing hot, dry, weather and no rainfall recently; several local municipalities are asking residents to conserve water.

In Antigonish, the town is encouraging citizens to use water wisely where possible. No significant rainfall is expected in the next two weeks. The town expects it will move to voluntary water conservation measures later this week.

In Stellarton, the town has announced it has entered stage one of its water contingency plan, Voluntary Water Reductions. Stellarton residents are asked to refrain from sprinkling, watering or irrigating shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, vegetables and flowers; filling or topping of pools or washing cars.

The town asks users to delay any watering at non peak times to preferably between sunset and sunrise, and at a lower rate and frequency.