Ashdale Resident Henry van Berkel Releases New Book

An Antigonish County resident has published a new book about his life experiences. Henry van Berkel of Ashdale calls his book “Walks by Big Alex’s Pond”.

Van Berkel’s property was once the home of the Big Alex MacDonald who made a fortune and lost it in the Klondike Gold Rush, in the 1880’s.

Van Berkel says the book centers around what runs through his mind as he walks around the pond on his property

Van Berkel says the book touches on his life in the Netherlands, his birthplace; arriving in Antigonish County, his varied career, and community work.

The book will soon be available at Antigonish 5 to a Dollar. It can also be purchased on line on Amazon, Ingramspark, Kobo and Smashworks