Ashley MacIsaac is coming back to the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition this weekend with

a tradition music set along with some friends.

MacIsaac is performing with Mary Beth Carty and Allan Dewar at 6:30 on Saturday. MacIsaac said there might be a few guests coming to the stage as well.

MacIsaac said he visited the exhibition as a kid to take part in the fun but also performed in his teens. This will be his first return as a performer in 25 years.