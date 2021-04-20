Asphalt Patching Project Tender in New Glasgow Awarded

Asphalt patching will be getting underway soon in the town of New Glasgow. Council awarded the tender to Webster Brothers Paving in the amount of $193,700 + HST. Councilor Joe MacDonald noted that there have been complaints about the company’s previous patching work, where in some instances the town had to clean up tar that residents tracked onto their property