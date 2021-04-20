Asphalt Patching Project Tender in New Glasgow Awarded

Asphalt patching will be getting underway soon in the town of New Glasgow. Council awarded the tender to Webster Brothers Paving in the amount of $193,700 + HST. Councilor Joe MacDonald noted that there have been complaints about the company’s previous patching work, where in some instances the town had to clean up tar that residents tracked onto their property
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish Town Council has agreed to fund a local active transportation project. http://bit.ly/3tBIx3o
CBDC moving to Mulgrave Memorial Centre; Convenience Store a...6:27 pm | Read Full Article
Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm is decidedly upbeat after Monday night’s regular council meeting where new developments in the town were discussed. In July the Community Business Development Corporation (CBDC) will open new offices in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre on Murray Street; the former school building which also houses the town office. Work is ongoing on […]
Asphalt Patching Project Tender in New Glasgow Awarded6:22 pm | Read Full Article
Asphalt patching will be getting underway soon in the town of New Glasgow. Council awarded the tender to Webster Brothers Paving in the amount of $193,700 + HST. Councilor Joe MacDonald noted that there have been complaints about the company’s previous patching work, where in some instances the town had to clean up tar that […]
Sports Roundup – April 26:04 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Playoffs Begin in the U15 League: Today, the Novas host the Truro Bearcats at the Antigonish Arena at 4:30. U16: Cabot Highlanders outscored the Fundy Thunder 5-4 in Double Overtime to sweep their opening playoff series. Their second round opponents will be determined this weekend. U18: CB West Islanders host Halifax at the […]