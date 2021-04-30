AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine appointments now available for Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54

Starting today, Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 can book appointments for the AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccine at physician and pharmacy clinics.

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open to people aged 55 to 64. Appointments for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province are open to those who are 55 and older.

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be released continuously as vaccine supply is confirmed. All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

To book your appointment online, follow this link: https://novascotia.ca/vaccination

You can also phone 1-833-797-7772