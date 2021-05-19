At-Home Learning to Continue for the Rest of the School Year in Nova Scotia

Students will continue with at-home learning for the rest of the school year.

During an update Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin said the province extended the shutdown until the second week of June. This means students will not return to schools this semester.

Rankin said the province continues to have high case counts, though they are coming down slowly. He said the 19 cases reported in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are an increase for the area. After working on contact tracing in the sector, Rankin said official have to conclude there is some community spread in Sydney, calling it a concern, adding they increased testing nearby.