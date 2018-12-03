At St. FX Fall Conovation 20 LPN’s receive their Nursing Degree

It’s a first for St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing.

At the university’s fall convocation over the weekend, 20 students who are also Licensed Practical Nurses received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree under an Acceleration Option program. Four of the students also completed an advance major project.

The acting director of the school of nursing, Cathy MacDonald, says it’s an historic moment.

Under an acceleration option, students complete the traditional four year program in two years.

LPN’s who qualified for the program graduated from NSCC after 2008, and have at least 18-hundred hours of work experience. They also completed a bridging program in collaboration with Cape Breton University.