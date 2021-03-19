Atlantic Bubble Returns by April 19th

The Council of Atlantic Premiers has announced the Atlantic Bubble will open by April 19. The

council stated the opening is conditional upon COVID-19 case numbers remaining low in the region, containment of outbreaks, and ongoing advice from Atlantic Chief Medical Officers of Health. The reopening of the Atlantic Bubble will allow residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel within the region without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

The council noted the decision to ease travel restrictions will continue to be closely monitored and may change at any time, based on public health advice regarding conditions within the region.

When asked what makes now the right time to discuss reopening the bubble, Premier Iain Rankin said the comfort of all four provinces and advice from their respective chief medical health officers.

As for talk about opening up to the rest of the country, Rankin said he doesn’t think we’re there yet. The premier said opening up the bubble will lead to more normalcy, commerce, and people being able to visit their families.