Atlantic Canada’s Most Powerful Women In Business includes Several Recipients with Local Ties

Atlantic Business Magazine has compiled its annual list of Atlantic Canada’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Business; and three names have ties to the local area.

One is Rose Paul, the CEO of Bayside Development Corporation at Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw

Nation. The publication says Paul has dedicated her life helping her Mi’kmaw community grow. They add as CEO, Paul plans to increase employment and business creation. A partnership with EverWind Fuels will drive the community toward net zero.

Also on the list is L’Ardoise, Richmond County native Joyce Carter, the CEO of Halifax Stanfield International Airport. The publication says Carter believes it is critical to use her position to support, mentor and inspire other women. It adds Carter has pushed for recognition of the important role of women in aviation .

The third recipient with local connections is Vianne Timmons, President of Memorial University of Newfoundland. Timmons was a former chair of the Education Department at St. FX University. She led the St. FX Education Department from 1992 to 1996. Atlantic Business Magazine says just three years into her presidency at Memorial, Timmons established a Labrador campus and achieved the highest enrollment and research numbers in its history.

The 25 women were honoured at a gala last night in Halifax.