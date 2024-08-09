Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series Runs this Weekend in Antigonish

The Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series is running this weekend, August 9-11 in Antigonish.

Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator Randy Crouse said challenger baseball programs from across the Atlantic provinces are invited, and they have nine programs coming with 90 athletes, along with buddies, family members and volunteers. He called it a fun weekend to celebrate everyone involved.

Events kick off today with a meet and greet, and some swimming. On Saturday morning, there will be Challenger baseball at the Sandlot field, followed by some sledge hockey, skating, bowling, a banquet, and a movie night. On Sunday morning, Nova Scotia Para-sport is coming in for presentations with some volunteers and coordinators.

Crouse said they didn’t know what to expect when they began organizing the event, noting their goal is to build on this every year moving forward. He thanked all of the volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who helped make the event possible.