Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series to be held this Weekend

The 2025 Atlantic Challenger Baseball All-Star Series is ready to go this weekend, August 2nd and 3rd, in Antigonish.

Randy Crouse, coordinator for Antigonish Challenger Baseball and ambassador for the Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball League, said the event grew from last year, with 120 athletes coming from 10 different Challenger Baseball programs in Atlantic Canada. All told, with buddies, volunteers, and coaches, he said around 500 people will take part in the weekend.

Aside from Challenger Baseball, the weekend will include bowling, sledge hockey, skating, and other social events for the athletes.

Crouse thanked the community for its continued support, noting over 100 people offered in-kind donations, monetary donations, and auction donations, adding the event would not be possible without the kind of community that exists in Antigonish.