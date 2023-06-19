Atlantic Economic Forum Opens Today at St. FX University

The Atlantic Economic Forum opens this evening at St. FX University.

About 300 delegates are expected to attend, including investors, as well as political, Indigenous and business leaders. The forum will be opened tonight with a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The PM will speak about Global Change and Inclusive Regional Economic Growth Opportunities for Atlantic Canada.

Today will also feature appearances by Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Official Languages and ACOA Minister Ginette Pettipas-Taylor, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna.

The forum continues until Wednesday.