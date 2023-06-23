Atlantic Economic Forum organizers Plan to Issue Report On Its Findings

The Atlantic Economic Forum at StFX University wrapped up earlier this week and one of the

organizers says the next steps is generating a report on the forum’s findings.

Richard Isnor, associate vice president of research and graduate studies at StFX and steering committee member for the forum, said they will now issue an exit survey to see what participants liked or perhaps didn’t like about the event. So far he said the feedback was positive, that participants enjoyed it, and that it advanced the conversation of economic development in the region in a significant way.

Isnor called the event a success not only for the region but also STFX and the local community.

When asked if the forum will become a regular event, Isnor said organizers want an event that will repeat at regular intervals. He noted the first event is usually the most challenging one to get established and recognized. Isnor said they are hoping the next one will be easier to organize and attract participants. With the positive reaction online and through word of mouth, he feels it will be a popular event going forward, adding they would like to see one happen every two years at a minimum.