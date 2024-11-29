Atlantic Mining Donates to Several Local Food Banks

Some local food banks are getting a boost. Atlantic Mining, a subsdiary of Australian Company of St. Barbara Limited has announced it will contribute $55,000 to food bank holiday programs in Guysborough, Pictou County, Musquodoboit, Sheet Harbour and Sherbrooke.

The food banks supported by the company are in locations where it has a presence. Atlantic Mining, which has gold exploration and development projects in the province, has offices in Bedford, Sheet Harbour, Stellarton and Guysborough.

The company says the funding can be used however it is needed by each food bank. Holiday programs differ, with some food banks providing baskets, others distribute gift cards.