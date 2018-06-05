Trendy's Shoe Shoppe
Atlantic Nurses Gather for a Labour School At St. FX University

About 350 nurses from the four Atlantic provinces are at St. FX University this week.  They are

Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton

here for what’s called the Eastern Labour School.  The three day event is hosted by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union,  The N-S-N-U’s President is Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton. She says the school offers a variety of courses to delegates.

Hazelton says the labour school has a mix of delegates. Hazelton says some serve union leadership roles in their province, while others have never been active in their union or attended a labour school before.   The Eastern Labour School began yesterday; it wraps up tomorrow.