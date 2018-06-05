Atlantic Nurses Gather for a Labour School At St. FX University

here for what’s called the Eastern Labour School. The three day event is hosted by the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, The N-S-N-U’s President is Antigonish native and St. FX graduate Janet Hazelton. She says the school offers a variety of courses to delegates.
About 350 nurses from the four Atlantic provinces are at St. FX University this week. They are
Hazelton says the labour school has a mix of delegates. Hazelton says some serve union leadership roles in their province, while others have never been active in their union or attended a labour school before. The Eastern Labour School began yesterday; it wraps up tomorrow.