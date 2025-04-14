Atlantic Salmon Federation and Cheticamp River Salmon Association to Install Smolt Wheel on Cheticamp River

The Atlantic Salmon Federation and the Cheticamp River Salmon Association are advising the public to exercise caution when using the Cheticamp River beginning next month.

The two groups will be installing a smolt wheel in the river to catch Atlantic salmon smolts for assessment purposes. The trap will be deployed just above the Cabot Trail Bridge. The device and associated cabling will be accompanied by warning signs and safety markers, which may be harder to spot at night or during conditions of reduced visibility. The trap and cabling will be in place from May 1st until June 30th.