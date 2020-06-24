Atlantic Travel Bubble Begins July 3rd

Travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada are being eased as case numbers of COVID-19 remain low. The Council of Atlantic Premiers have announced interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will be permitted without the requirement to self-isolate for Atlantic Canadian residents beginning Friday, July 3rd.

Premier Stephen McNeil says this will allow families to travel and vacation this summer, boosting our tourism and business sectors. He added COVID-19 remains a risk and we must do all we can to prevent this virus for getting a stronger foothold in this region.

All public health directives in each province must be adhered to, including not traveling if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 and practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must adhere to local entry requirements in place in the four Atlantic provinces. Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region.

The province has reported another day of no new cases. The last reported case of the virus was reported June 9; 15 days ago. There are no active cases of COVID-19