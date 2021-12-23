Atlantic University Sport Pauses Varsity Season until at Least January 19th

Atlantic University Sport (AUS) announced a pause of all university sport competitions until at

least January 19. A release from the AUS states they made the decision in accordance with the recent public health restrictions set by each of the Atlantic provinces.

The AUS will continue to monitor and follow public health directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and will have more information available regarding the resumption of the 2021-22 season in January.

Together with its member institutions, the AUS remains committed to the delivery of university sport in winter 2022 in a manner that maintains the health and safety of all stakeholders.