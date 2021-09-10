Atlantic University Sports announces Health and Safety Policies for 2021-22 Season

Atlantic University Sport announced conference-wide health and safety policies in place for the start of the 2021-22 season.

For regular season competition, beginning today, all individuals setting foot on the field of play including AUS student-athletes, coaches, team staff, officials, minor officials and game-day staff, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be eligible to participate in AUS-sanctioned competition. Those who are within 14 days of receiving their second dose may participate only if they provide proof of a negative rapid test result on the day before and must provide proof of a negative rapid test result within 48 hours of competition.

Those with approved vaccination exemptions for medical or human-rights based reasons will be subject to a regular minimum twice weekly COVID-19 testing requirement in addition to the pre- and post-competition testing requirements.

For all indoor AUS-sanctioned events, beginning today and until further notice, the wearing of masks is required for all spectators unless actively consuming food or beverage while seated. This will apply regardless of whether or not the wearing of masks is required by the provincial public health authority.

Institutions are at liberty to enforce more restrictive public health measures on their student-athletes and staff participating in AUS-sponsored competitions, or on spectators attending AUS events at their venues.

These policies came out of recommendations from the conference’s management council which were supported and approved by the AUS Board of Directors.